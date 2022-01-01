Go
Toast
  • /
  • Santa Rosa
  • /
  • Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

Come in and enjoy!

6599 Montecito Blvd #110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Salad$11.99
Choice of meat beans,rice,lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream,fresh cheese and jack cheese.
Super Burrito$11.99
Enchiladas Trio$18.99
Three enchiladas with your choice of meat in a corn tortilla with red,green or mole sauce served with lettuce, avocado,jack cheese and fresh cheese on top.
Rice And Beans$5.99
Super Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips with choice of meat, beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
Taco
Taco with choice of meat.served with onions,cilantro and taco salsa.
El Jefe Burrito$13.99
Enchiladas A La Carte (2)$5.99
Two a la carte enchiladas with corn tortilla with your choice of meat and red or green sauce topped with lettuce,fresh cheese and avocado.
Regular Burrito$10.99
Quesadilla Super$12.99
Flour tortilla with cheese and choce of meat. Served with lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole and sour cream.
See full menu

Location

6599 Montecito Blvd #110

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Union Hotel Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Union Hotel Restaurant, nothing makes us happier than bringing people together through the warmth, comfort, and flavor of homemade Italian cuisine. With years of culinary experience passed down through our family and influences from the dishes of our home country, we provide our guests with a true taste of Italy right here in the beautiful California wine country. Our meals are always freshly prepared with only the best ingredients, and our warm, welcoming staff is here to ensure you feel right at home with us. Join us soon, indulge in fresh, familiar, delicious meals with friends and family, and let us share with you our love of all things food and hospitality.

Mission Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Mission Kitchen & Bar offers a full bar with 12 beer taps, pool tables and Jukebox. We serve hand crafted American Regional foods.

Corner Park Cafe

No reviews yet

Vietnamese cuisine.

Hot Chix of Santa Rosa

No reviews yet

Where Cali and Nashville Chix Hook-up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston