Los Molcajetes

Oak St. Pie Co.

No reviews yet

Find our shop in the heart of Oak Street, a bustling hot spot in Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. Walk through our doors and you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team and the aroma of freshly baked pies, buttery crusts, and rich fudge and candies. Our family-owned shop has been serving up classic made-from-scratch treats since 2006.

