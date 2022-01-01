Los Osos restaurants you'll love

Los Osos restaurants
Toast
  • Los Osos

Los Osos's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Los Osos restaurants

40 Beach Hut Deli image

 

40 Beach Hut Deli

1240 Los Osos Valley Rd, Los Osos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines image

 

The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines

250 Howard Avenue, Los Osos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alaskan Halibut Tacos$15.00
Grilled Halibut / Mango Salsa / Cabbage / Tomato / Shredded Cheddar
French Fries$7.00
Seasoned Fries / Add Garlic or Chili-Cheese +$2
Cowboy Burger -$15.00
1/3lb Patty / Brioche Bun / Onion Ring / Bacon / BBQ / Cheddar / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle
Restaurant banner

 

The Olde Alehouse

945 Los Osos Valley Rd, Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Maria

