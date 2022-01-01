Los Osos restaurants you'll love
40 Beach Hut Deli
1240 Los Osos Valley Rd, Los Osos
|Popular items
|California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
|Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
|Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines
250 Howard Avenue, Los Osos
|Popular items
|Alaskan Halibut Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled Halibut / Mango Salsa / Cabbage / Tomato / Shredded Cheddar
|French Fries
|$7.00
Seasoned Fries / Add Garlic or Chili-Cheese +$2
|Cowboy Burger -
|$15.00
1/3lb Patty / Brioche Bun / Onion Ring / Bacon / BBQ / Cheddar / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle