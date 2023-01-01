Chicken sandwiches in Los Osos
Los Osos restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Olde Alehouse
The Olde Alehouse
945 Los Osos Valley Rd, Los Osos
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
More about The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines - Los Osos, CA
The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines - Los Osos, CA
250 Howard Avenue, Los Osos
|Chicken Mushroom Sandwich -
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast / Toasted French Roll / Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions / Jack Cheese
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken Fried Steak / Brioche Bun / Lettuce / Red Onion / Jack Cheese / Sriracha Mayo / Fried Egg