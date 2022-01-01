Mexican & Tex-Mex
Los Pinos Mexican & Salvadorean Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
151 Reviews
$
50 Washington Ave
Chelsea, MA 02150
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
50 Washington Ave, Chelsea MA 02150
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
La Hacienda - Everett
Come in and enjoy!!
Sebastians
Come in and enjoy!
The Chelsea Station Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Populus Tapas & Bar
Latin Restaurant, Tapas & Bar with live entertainment, LIVE DJ Everyday and Dancing. Open daily until 1am