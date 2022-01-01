Go
Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards

658 County Road 1334

Pittsburg, TX 75686

Popular Items

Tapas (Per Person)$8.00
Assortment of cured meats, artisan cheese, fresh fruit, crackers, cheese toes and accompaniments.
Build Your Own Burger$18.00
1/2 pound patty served on warm ciabatta bun, with your choice of toppings.
Pepperoni$15.00
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Pig & Fig$18.00
Mission Figs, prosciutto and a balsamic reduction with herbed goat cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Cheese Toes$16.00
Tequila Lime Shrimp Skewers$14.00
Ten spicy jumbo shrimp marinated in a tequila lime sauce and grilled.
Margherita$16.00
Marinara sauce, fresh basil, sliced Roma tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Strawberry Salad$16.00
Mixed greens with fresh sliced strawberries, candied pecans, crumbled feta and red onions, topped with raspberry vinaigrette.

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

658 County Road 1334, Pittsburg TX 75686

