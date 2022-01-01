Go
Los Pollos Bros #2

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • CHICKEN

12218 Apple Valley Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (466 reviews)

Popular Items

Quarter Meal$11.99
Choose: Breast & Wing or Thigh & Leg, 1 Small Side, 1 Small Drink,
Tortillas & Salsa
Potato Salad
Large Soft Drink$3.89
Mini Meal$26.99
1 Whole Chicken, 3 Medium Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 2-3)
Elote Bowl$9.99
Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, Cotija Cheese, Tortillas & Salsa
Rice
Jumbo Meal$64.99
3 Whole Chickens, 3 X-Large Sides
Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 6-9)
Family Meal$45.99
2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 4-6)
Bros. Bowl$9.99
Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Cheese, Tortillas & Salsa
Bros Taquitos Meal$9.99
4 Corn, Chicken Taquitos, 1 Small Side & Salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

12218 Apple Valley Rd

Apple Valley CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

