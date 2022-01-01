Go
Los Potrillos

1947 Crrillos Rd

Popular Items

Quesadillas$12.25
Your choice of chicken or shredded beef. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Zacatecas$13.50
3 zacatecas cheese enchiladas smothered in red chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and potato wedges.
Chocolate Abuelita$3.50
Location

SANTA FE NM

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
