Los Tacos on Commercial

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

8548 S Commercial • $

Avg 4.4 (580 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros(2x5)$5.00
Elote in cup$3.75
Quesabirria Meal 3 W/Consome
Chicago BEST Dipping Tacos
Quesabirrias are a must Try
CHICKEN QUESABIRRIAS #1 Seller
TRY THEM TODAY!
Special Taco Dinner w/soda$14.00
**TACO DINNER SPECIAL**
Includes 3 Tacos of you choice
Toppings:Cilantro & Onions
Sides: Rice & Beans ( Updagrade To Fries)
Extra Toppings: Additional Cost
Original Burrito$9.00
Quesabirria Dinner W/Consome
QUESABIRRIA DINNER INCLUDES 3 Quesabirrias of choice, Rice & Beans.
Cilantro,Onions,Limes & Salsas.
Upgrade your dinner side to FRIES !
Order of Rice$2.50
Hibiscus Water / Jamaica
Tacos
Chicago's Best Char-broil Tacos
Served in a soft shell double tortillas
Choice of Meat
Cilantro & Onions Includes
Please note any other toppings will be EXTRA.
ENJOY !
GREEN TAMALE

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
