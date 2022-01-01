Go
Los Tios

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

4840 Beechnut • $$

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Small cheese quesadilla with choice of side.
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Tacos al Carbon - Beef$17.95
Two Fajita tacos, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso. Served with Mexican Rice & Beans.
Plastic Ware
Please let us know if you need plasticware for your to go order by adding this to your order. If this is not selected, plasticware will not be added to your order.
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Supermex Bowl$10.95
Brown rice, kale, black beans, avocados, roasted corn, pickled onions, pico de gallo, roasted pepitas with cilantro lime dressing. Add chicken $3, shrimp $4 or beef fajita $4
Chicken Quesadilla$13.25
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

4840 Beechnut

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

