Los Tios

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

14006 Memorial • $$

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)

Popular Items

Grand Gold Margarita - Large$9.50
Individual Grand Gold Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
Family Style Fajitas - Combo$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Kid Beef Fajita Taco$5.95
A single fajita beef taco in a flour tortilla.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Small cheese quesadilla with choice of side.
Chicken Quesadilla$13.25
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

14006 Memorial

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
