Los Tios

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

5161 San Felipe St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Chicken Quesadilla$13.25
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
Classic Taco Salad$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Family Style Fajitas - Combo$90.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
House Guacamole - Large$9.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Plastic Ware
Please let us know if you need plasticware for your to go order by adding this to your order. If this is not selected, plasticware will not be added to your order.
Supermex Bowl$10.95
Brown rice, kale, black beans, avocados, roasted corn, pickled onions, pico de gallo, roasted pepitas with cilantro lime dressing. Add chicken $3, shrimp $4 or beef fajita $4
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5161 San Felipe St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

