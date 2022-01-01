Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Los Tres Amigos
Closed today
3670 Reviews
$$
33200 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48366
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
33200 Grand River Ave, Farmington MI 48366
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOPLE are our PURPOSE
Zap Zone
Come in and enjoy!
Zap Zone - Taylor 9751 Telegraph Road Taylor MI 48180
Come in and enjoy!
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND LIVONIA 8 MILE & FARMINGTON
Providing quality food and service since 1972.