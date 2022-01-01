Go
Los Mariscos

TACOS • SEAFOOD

409 W 15th • $

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)

Popular Items

Especial Ceviche$6.75
Includes Shrimp, Clams, Scallops, and Octopus
Fish Taco$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
Chips and Guacamole$6.15
Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
Shrimp Ceviche$5.75
Aguas Frescas$5.00
Margarita$13.50
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
Enchilado Taco$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
Fish Ceviche$4.75
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

409 W 15th

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
