Go
Toast

Los Panchos Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!
Orders over $30 don't forget to add your free dip! Use promo code FREEDIP for a bean dip & FREESALSA for Salsa & Chips!
*Order must be over $30 before adding the bean dip or chips and salsa to qualify.

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo - 2 Items$14.99
Choose 2 items and includes rice & refried beans.
(whole beans or black beans are available in side options)
Bean Dip$5.75
Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.
Bean, Cheese, & Rice Burrito$4.25
Crispy Chicken Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Guacamole Dip$10.50
Fresh avocado mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime and special spices, served with tortilla chips.
Crispy Potato Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with a mashed potato mix, and topped with lettuce and cheese. Comes with a special potato taco salsa on the side.
Crispy Ground Beef Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with ground beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Beans$2.99
Your choice of refried beans, whole beans or black beans.
(refried beans are toped with cheese)
Rice$2.99
Salsa & Chips$5.75
Our house mild salsa served with tortilla chips.
(For Online Ordering; we have a variety of our house made salsas available in the Individual Sides Tab)
See full menu

Location

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H

Danville CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hen House Danville

No reviews yet

It's So Friggin Good

Provence Pizza

No reviews yet

The best Handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizza in the Trivalley. We offer unique taste of an an authentic pizzas straight from Naple.

Norm's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Danville Harvest

No reviews yet

Danville's Farm to Table restaurant. Combining fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients to create approachable food showcasing the bounties of the Bay Area.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston