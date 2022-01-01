Go
Los Portales

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

2614 S 13th St. • $

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)

Popular Items

Huarache$9.00
Deep-fried corn tortilla, w/ refried beans, choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella cheese, queso fresco, & sour cream.
Quesadillas de Papa (4)$10.00
Deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ potato & mozzarella cheese. Topped w/ lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, & sour cream. Served w/ rice & beans.
Horchata
Rice Water
Jamaica
Habiscus Water
Orange Fanta
Sope$5.00
Deep-fried corn tortilla, w/ choice of meat, refried beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato.
Chimichanga$9.00
Large flour torilla deep-fried w/ choice of meat. Topped w/ sour cream. Served w/ guacamole, pico, rice, & beans.
Pina
Pineapple Water
Diet Coke (Coca-Cola)
Lemonade
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Divey
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2614 S 13th St.

Omaha NE

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
