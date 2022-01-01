Go
Toast

Lost Boy Cider

Craft cider, for explorers, by explorers.

317 Hooffs Run Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (369 reviews)

Popular Items

Cellar Series$26.00
Some of Virginia's best heirloom apple varietals aged to perfection.
El Dorado$10.70
Cape Gooseberries & Neo-Mexicanus Hops
6.9% ABV
0.0% RS
Comeback Kid
Our flagship cider is an off-dry example using a perfect balance of acid and sweetness achieved through a slow fermentation using freshly pressed Virginia apples and wine yeast.
This cider is naturally gluten free and 100% juice, never from concentrate. The tart finish should be smooth and slightly sweet. Enjoy it ice cold with the people you care about!
6.9% Alcohol
Cherry blossom
September's entry in our Explorer Series. Grape Expectations is co-fermented with Vidal Blanc and Lacrescent white wine grapes and also Merlot and Shiraz red wine grapes. Enjoy this fruity and effervescent starting September 1st.
Wingman$16.25
East coast meets west coast in this fruitified mash up of Oregon raspberries and Virginia apples. Co-fermented to 0 grams of residual sugar and aged in stainless this dry cider soars! 100% real, fresh and handcrafted with local apples Wingman cider is a solid ride or die partner on your journey.
6.9% Alcohol
Mixed Six$17.50
Can’t decide? Get combo packs of 12oz cans of our 3 mainstays: 2 Comeback Kid, 2 Hazy Hopped, and 2 Wingman
6.9% Alcohol
Plum Wild$10.70
Co-fermented with Plums
6.9% ABV
0.0% RS
Ruby Red
Mint To Be$10.70
Little Prince$10.70
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery

Location

317 Hooffs Run Dr

Alexandria VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Fire Donna's

No reviews yet

A Neighborhood Restaurant serving perfectly smoked BBQ and House made side dishes.. All of our meats are smoked low and slow in our Southern Pride smoker. We are offering curbside pickup, indoor dining and patio seating. We carry Craft Beer, Premium Whiskey, Speciality cocktails, and our Unique Retro Soda's.

Tequila & Taco

No reviews yet

Delicious tacos and more. Be sure to stop in for a fresh squeezed margarita!

Whiskey & Oyster

No reviews yet

Fresh Oysters, Awesome Seafood & Great Cocktails. Taco Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesday!

PLNT Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston