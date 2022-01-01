Go
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill

Located in an old service station, Lost Boys' is committed to great food, tasty beverages and amazing service! Come in and get lost with us!

6325 N. Wall

Popular Items

Roast Beef & French Onion$13.50
A grilled onion mix with tender roast beef & Havarti. Served with a side of french onion au jus.
Pit Stop Burger$14.50
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty topped with sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings lettuce and tomato.
The Reuben$13.25
A traditional reuben piled high with fresh sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on fresh marble rye.
Three Piece Cod & Chips$14.00
Three pieces of Alaskan cod dipped in our house beer batter, Panko breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with slaw, side of your choice and our house made tartar.
Bacon Jam Burger$14.00
A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.
Cheese Curds$8.00
Known as the "squeaky" cheese, these deep fried white cheddar cheese curds are the perfect comfort food.
Bacon Gouda Burger$15.50
Our 1/3lb Angus beef patty topped with thick sliced bacon, Gouda & havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon aioli.
Slider Style Mini Burgers$8.00
Two hand pressed Angus beef American cheese sliders on mini brioche buns.
Garage Burger$11.00
Our 1/3lb Angus beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato and our garage sauce. Add any toppings you like.
Mozzarella Fingers$10.00
House made, lightly fried cheese sticks served with house made marinara.
Location

6325 N. Wall

Spokane WA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
