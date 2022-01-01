Go
Toast

Lost Dog Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

5876 Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (7391 reviews)

Popular Items

IND Create Your Own$10.95
Feeling creative? Go Ahead, build your own pizza!
Chips$1.00
Italian Fries$4.95
Oven-baked waffle fries with a mild seasoning. (Contains Gluten)
Apollo Salad$12.95
Our awesome Greek salad topped with sliced chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, fresh red peppers, and feta cheese. Feta vinaigrette on the side.
LG Create Your Own$16.95
Feeling creative? Go Ahead, build your own pizza!
Fat Willis$13.95
Sliced chicken breast, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions on top of mixed greens. Served with peppery parmesan dressing on the side.
#14 EL BANDITO$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, roasted red peppers, red onions, ranch, zesty horseradish, swiss cheese, and a pinch of crushed red pepper served hot on a rustic sub roll.
LG Cheese$16.95
#2 BILLY'S PHILLY$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on a toasted sub roll.
Chips & Pickle$1.50

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5876 Washington Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Sweet

No reviews yet

Grand Hunan

No reviews yet

Westover Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Westover Market Beer Garden & Haus strives to provide you with the Best Service, Best Local, Organic, Hormone-Free meats, Best Organic Produce, Top Quality Grocery Products to include Gluten-Free & Natural & Organic Items and the Best Beer Selection in Nova.
We are Proud to be you Neighborhood Market, Beer Garden & Haus

Thai Noy Restaurant

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston