Go
Banner pic

Lost Social Club

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1265 West 6th Street

Cleveland, OH 44113

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1265 West 6th Street, Cleveland OH 44113

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi 86

No reviews yet

Sushi restaurant in downtown Cleveland.

Crobar

No reviews yet

Five Star Dive Bar + Music Hall

Ninja City Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Bar in the heart of Gordon Square featuring eclectic Asian American cuisine from a scratch made kitchen and a wide selection of beer & cocktails.

Lost Social Club

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston