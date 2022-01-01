Go
Two hospitality veterans have teamed up to bring Lost Whale, a Midwestern hospitality-focused bar, to 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue.
After years in the industry, Tripper Duval, former mixologist for Badger Liquor and Daniel Beres, formerly Beverage Director for Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, decided to introduce their brand of hospitality to Milwaukee. Wisconsin is filled with hard-working people who want to go out to have a good time. We value their time and we’re focused on speed behind the bar, a minimized wait time for drinks, and fresh innovative cocktails.

Being that the bar is located on the Kinnickinnic River and inspired by Lake Michigan folklore, Lost Whale is focused on community efforts and charities that respect and maintain Milwaukee’s waterways. We practice sustainability through many facets such as biodegradable straws, cross-utilizing produce, composting waste, and recycling.

2151 S Kinnickinnic Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (183 reviews)

Popular Items

Hemingway Daiquiri$50.00
Light Rum, Maraschino Cherry Liqueur, Flavors of Grapefruit, Hibiscus, Lime, Allspice and Ginger. Freshly Cut Lime Wheels for Garnish. Pour Over Ice or Quickly Chill in Freezer to Pour Neat, Garnish, Good to Go! Serves 6-8. Shelf life 4-5 days in the fridge.
10 lb. Bag of Ice$2.50
Wisco Old Fashioned$50.00
Blend of American & Spanish Brandy, Flavors of Door County Cherry, Acidified Orange, Lost Whale Signature Cocktail Bitters Blend, and Lemon Lime Soda. Lightly Effervescent. Packaged Orange Slices and Amarena Fabbri Black Cherries For Garnish. Pour Over Ice, Garnish, Good to Go! Serves 6-8. Shelf life 4-5 days in the fridge.
Mai Tai$50.00
Blend of Island and Blackstrap Rums. Flavors of Almond, Lime, Hibiscus, Orange, and Grapefruit | Freshly Cut Pineapple and Mint Bouquets for Garnish | Pour Over Ice, Garnish, Good to Go! Serves 6-8. Shelf life 4-5 days in the fridge.
Harvey Wallbanger$50.00
Vodka, Flavors of Acidified Orange, Italian Herb & Spice Blend, Cinnamon, and Vanilla. Packaged Dehydrated Orange Wheels and Star Anise Pods for Garnish. Pour Over Ice, Garnish, Good to Go! Serves 6-8. Shelf life 30 days in the fridge.

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2151 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

