Go
Toast

Lost Barrel Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

36138 John Mosby Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brewhouse Burger (1/3 lb.)$11.00
dry rubbed all-beef patty with lettuce, caramelized
onions, dill pickles, LoCo secret sauce & kettle chips
bun contains: gluten, eggs / cheese contains: soy, dairy
sauce Contains: soy, dairy, eggs
Spinach-Feta Hummus$12.00
traditional hummus with lemon & tahini, blended
with sautéed spinach, topped with feta
cheese & fresh basil purée
contains: dairy, sesame | vegetarian / pita contains: gluten
Classic Caesar$10.00
chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & house-made basil focaccia croutons with a lemon garlic caesar dressing
\t
contains: dairy, gluten / dressing contains: soy, dairy, eggs, fish
Pita Chips$3.50
contains: gluten | vegan
1/2 Order of Tenders & Fries$11.00
breaded all white meat chicken & spiral seasoned fries with gorgonzola or ranch dipping sauce
Crush Puppies$17.00
crispy crab & shrimp fritters with Cajun remoulade dipping sauce
contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs, fish, shellfish
Spiral Fries$9.00
thick-cut seasoned fries with LoCo secret dipping sauce
contains: gluten | vegan / sauce contains: soy, dairy, eggs | vegetarian
Mango Lemonade
Our homemade mango lemonade.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, chopped romaine lettuce,
shaved asiago & parmesan cheeses with a lemon garlic Caesar dressing
contains: tender - soy, gluten | tortilla - gluten | dressing - soy, dairy, eggs, fish | cheeses - dairy
Tenders Garlic Parmesan$14.00
Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch.
Contains: Soy, Dairy, Gluten
See full menu

Location

36138 John Mosby Highway

Middleburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Ox Brewery

No reviews yet

Old Ox Brewery - Middleburg

Knead Wine

No reviews yet

Takeout pizza and wine shop

The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

No reviews yet

With a culinary team dedicated to sourcing and preparing fresh ingredients from Virginia’s Piedmont region and bountiful South, we are proud to present dishes that combine time-honored cooking techniques with alluring seasonality.
All fine food deserves to be accompanied by a perfectly suited refreshment. We showcase a vast selection of local beverages that pay homage to our extraordinary location afoot the rolling hills of Virginia’s wine country.
From intimate dinners in The Tavern to casual gatherings in The Night Fox Pub, each culinary experience is paired with a unique atmosphere and polished attendance prevails from beginning to end.

Cuppa Giddy Up

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston