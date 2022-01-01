Go
Lost Cove

Tropical Cocktails, Wings & Hawaiian BBQ. Curbside Pickup & Delivery!

BBQ

609 N La Brea Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (189 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Meat Hawaiian Combo Plate$14.00
All Combo Plates come with Furikake Rice & Choice of 1 Side. All meats are Smoked slow & low and Basted with our homemade Huli Huli BBQ sauce.
(Disclaimer: Smoked chicken can appear pink on the inside. Our chickens are cooked until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees and are fully cooked. The pinkness comes from a protein called myoglobin found in the muscles of meat when it reacts to smoke.)
Pulled Pork Double Slider$9.00
Side by side Kings Hawaiian roll, slaw, hulu huli BBQ sauce, and sichuan pickled pineapple.
2 Meat Hawaiian Combo Plate$16.00
All Combo Plates come with Furikake Rice & Choice of 1 Side. All meats are Smoked slow & low and Basted with our homemade Huli Huli BBQ sauce.
(Disclaimer: Smoked chicken can appear pink on the inside. Our chickens are cooked until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees and are fully cooked. The pinkness comes from a protein called myoglobin found in the muscles of meat when it reacts to smoke.)
Luau Special (GF)$9.00
Huli Huli BBQ Sauce + Japanese Lemon Pepper (GF) . Luau Williams favorite flavor combo. Purely Magical.
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Huli Huli BBQ Spareribs$16.00
Smoked slow & low. Basted with our homemade huli huli sauce.
Banana Pudding$6.00
Double Chocolate Brownie$5.00
Chocolate Ganache
Spicy Korean (GF)$9.00
Gochujang Chili Sauce, Garlic, Soy (GF)
Seasoned Fries$6.00
Intimate
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

609 N La Brea Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
