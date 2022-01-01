Go
Lost Province Brewing Company

Located in Boone NC, Lost Province Brewing Co is a destination microbrewery and restaurant specializing in craft beer and local wood fired pizza.

PIZZA

130 N Depot St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1404 reviews)

Arugula & Roasted Beet Salad$11.25
Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Jalapeno Honey. Comes dressed with Citronette Dressing unless otherwise specified.
Margherita$13.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Maldon Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Wood Fired Pretzel$8.25
House Made Beer Mustard or Marinara
Wood Fired Wings$13.00
Ten Joyce Farms Sweet Tea Brined Chicken Wings, Apricot and Jalapeno Beer Glaze, Celery, Carrots
Build Your Own$12.00
Mountain Mama$18.00
Herbed Cream Sauce, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Applewood Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano
Bibb Wedge$12.25
Baby Iceberg Lettuce, Benton's Bacon Lardons, Pickled Red Onion, House Made Blue Cheese Dressing, Cornbread Croutons, Beer Poached Fig
Depot Street$18.50
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, House Made Spicy Italian Sausage, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Pecorino Romano
Sweet Beet$16.50
Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Sweet Potatoes, Beets, Candied Walnuts, Rosemary, Jalapeno Honey
Lost Province$17.75
Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Country Ham, Apple, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Arugula
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

130 N Depot St

Boone NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
