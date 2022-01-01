Go
Lot One-Lot Que

Our story is short, but our commitment is long. As The Village of Five Parks completes it’s final lots in our neighborhood, we had the opportunity to give our friends and family another great spot to spend time, celebrate and network. Ironically, the last lot to be completed is the first one, LOT ONE!

13730 West 85th Drive

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
fried chicken drenched in tangy hot sauce served with pickles and house buttermilk ranch
Kids Crispy Chicken Bites$10.00
BBQ Sides$5.00
Brisket by the lb
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
yellow curry thai with parmesan OR calabrian aioli with crispy bacon
Lot One Burger$17.00
1/2 lb. all natural co beef, bison (+4), beyond burger (+5), or grilled chicken served on a brioche bun with peppered bacon, whiskey grilled onions, and choice of cheeses: aged white cheddar, swiss, bleu, smoked gouda or american
Taco Plate$19.00
your choice of:
chicken tinga
barbacoa
pork carnitas
blackened shrimp
All tacos come with roasted corn salsa, sw slaw and cotija served with housemade tortilla chips, salsa, and lime crema
add guacamole =$1. Gf corn tortillas available upon request
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house buttermilk ranch on a brioche bun, aged white cheddar, peppered bacon
Smoked Wings$13.00
crispy chicken wings drenched in your choice of buffalo, bar bq or dry rub
Chopped Salad$16.00
grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, corn, tomatoes, croutons, avocado, dates and almonds with a lemon tarragon vinaigrette
Location

13730 West 85th Drive

Arvada CO

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
