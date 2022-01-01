Go
Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

419 High St • $

Avg 4 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

YARDBIRD$10.00
Apple Pie BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Corn, Red Onions, Smoked Gold Sauce
5TH WHEEL (BUILD YOUR OWN)$10.00
Choice of Sauce, Choice of Cheese, and any Five Toppings
GARLIC PARM STIX$6.50
Garlic Oil, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Chipotle Ranch
BUFFALO CHICKEN$10.00
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, red onion, chicken, finished with buffalo sauce
DUO (2-TOPPINGS)$8.00
Choice of Sauce, Choice of Cheese, and any Two Toppings
CAPRITA$10.00
Red Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Yellow Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Garlic oil
THE OG$6.00
Red Sauce and Mozzarella
HERBIVORE$10.00
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichokes, Mushroom, Ricotta, Goat Cheese, Parmesan
SPICY HAWAIIAN$10.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapenos, Honey Siracha
SOLO (1-TOPPING)$7.00
Choice of Sauce, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Any One Topping
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

419 High St

Morgantown WV

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 am
Neighborhood Map

