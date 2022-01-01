Go
Lotsa Pasta

493 Reviews

$$

3717 Lexington Road

Louisville, KY 40207

Pickup

Popular Items

Meatball Sub$9.50
Homemade Meatballs in Lotsa Pasta Marinara, Mild Provolone & Parmesan grilled on Cuban Bread
Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Red Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Cuban$9.50
In-house Roasted Pork, in-house Baked Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Yellow Mustard grilled on fresh Cuban Bread
Lay's Classic Potato Chips$0.75
1.5 oz
Italian Sub$9.50
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Mild Provolone, Rosemary/Herb Oil, Lettuce & Tomato on Crusty Italian Bread (red onion optional)
Fresh Mozzarella Panini$9.50
House-made Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil Pesto grilled on Focaccia
Chocolate Chip$1.99
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
Deli Sandwich$9.50
Build your own Deli Sandwich
Chicken Prosciutto Panini$9.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Fontina, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto & Spinach Leaves grilled on Focaccia
Turkey & Goat Cheese Panini$9.50
Turkey, Goat Cheese & Sun-dried Tomatoes grilled on Focaccia
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville KY 40207

