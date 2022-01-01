Go
Banner pic

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

438 Reviews

$$

7230 W North Ave Suite 210

Elmwood Park, IL 60707

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pot Stickers(6)$7.95
Mushu$12.00
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Wonton Soup$3.95
Egg Drop Soup$3.95
Orange Chicken$14.00
Fried Rice$9.95
Spring Rolls (2)$3.50
Hot and Sour Soup$3.95
Almond Cookies$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:50 pm

Location

7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park IL 60707

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Massa Cafe Italiano

No reviews yet

Italian cafè and gelateria located in Elmwood Park, IL, serving artisan gelato, hand tossed pizzas, and your classic Italian favorites.

Slice Factory

No reviews yet

Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory !

Gringo & Blondie

No reviews yet

Taqueria and Churreria in Elmwood Park, IL, serving your favorite tacos, burritos and bowls.

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

orange star4.3 • 438 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston