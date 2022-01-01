Lotus Chinese Restaurant
Closed today
438 Reviews
$$
7230 W North Ave Suite 210
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Location
7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park IL 60707
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Massa Cafe Italiano
Italian cafè and gelateria located in Elmwood Park, IL, serving artisan gelato, hand tossed pizzas, and your classic Italian favorites.
Slice Factory
Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory !
Gringo & Blondie
Taqueria and Churreria in Elmwood Park, IL, serving your favorite tacos, burritos and bowls.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Come in and enjoy!