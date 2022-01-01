Go
Lotus Cuisine of India

Come in and enjoy!

812 4th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Naan$4.95
Naan topped with fresh garlic and cilantro
Naan$2.95
Leavened bread baked in a clay pit over charcoal
Papadum$2.95
Two thin baked lentil wafers
Bengan Bhartha$14.95
Eggplant delicacy cooked with a blend of organic spices.
Vegetable Samosas$9.95
Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas (2 pieces)
Eco-Friendly Basmati Brown Rice$4.50
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
Saag Paneer$16.95
Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with organic paneer
Basmati White Rice$3.95
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Butter Chicken$18.95
Tandoori Boneless chicken in a thick buttery gravy (Dark meat only)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

812 4th Street

San Rafael CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
