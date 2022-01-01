Lotus Lounge 2
Come in and enjoy!
11311 Euclid Ave
Location
11311 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sittoo's
Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Tavern Of Little Italy
Come in and enjoy!
Guarino’s Restaurant
Cleveland's Oldest Restaurant serving Italian-American fare since 1918.