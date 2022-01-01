Lotus Lounge and Grill
Upscale Latin Fusion
6648 Myrtle Avenue
Location
6648 Myrtle Avenue
Glendale NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Evertz’s Cafe Corp.
THANK YOU TO BING PART OF OUR FAMILY!
Plein Air
Plein Air is a Ridgewood neighborhood cafe inspired by the flavors of Southern France and Northern Italy. Open for breakfast, lunch and weekend dinner hours.
Rolo's - NYC
Come in and enjoy!
Burrito Republic
Bringing you your favorite flavors~ Cali style.! Made from our family recipes all the way from California to Oaxaca. Taste the freshness. Serving up the best Mexican food in Ridgewood. Eat well & Eat Clean!