Go
Toast

Lotus Cafe & Juice Bar

Enjoy dining in a tranquill garden setting.Fresh juices-smoothies,vegetarian and vegan options,along with quality chicken and seafood.Where food and atmosphere intertwine in balance.

SMOOTHIES

707 Richard Jackson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (871 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burger Portabello Mushroom Salad$13.00
Organic spring mix and veggies,topped with grilled portabello mushrooms,and choice of veggie burger,tofu,or temphe
Raw Brownie$4.00
Zen Philly Portabello$11.00
Portabello mushrooms sauteed in our balsamic dressing,with onions,bell peppers,mozzarella or vegan seed cheese,on a fresh hoagie roll.
Veggie Wrap$10.00
Hummus,guacamole,sprouts,house veggies,spring mix,and zen dressing.
Zen Philly Chicken$11.00
Grilled chicken,onions,and bell peppers,in our balsamic dressing,covered with mozzarella or seed cheese on a fresh hoagie roll.
Raw chocolate$3.00
Zen Philly Combo$13.00
Both chicken and Portabella
Power Wrap$10.00
Beans & Rice,choice of cheese,organic spring mix,salsa,and guacamole.
Raw Wrap$10.00
seed cheese,guacamole,house veggies,sprouts,on top of kale and Romaine leaf.
Natural Root Beer$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

707 Richard Jackson Blvd

Panama City Beac FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bayou on the Beach Steamers & Mercantile

No reviews yet

Bayou on the Beach's newest addition, Steamers & Mercantile, is located right next door to our Cafe & Oyster Bar, at 11115 Hutchison Blvd. We hope to serve our locals and out of town guests with our Steamed Seafood Menu and many grab and go items to be able to take home, to the beach, to your meeting or wherever you are headed and enjoy our Cajun Cuisine on the go! Also, we have curated a fun selection of gifts and home decor that everyone should enjoy.
Come to the Bayou and pass a good time!
Aaahhheeeeee!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Where game time meets family time.
Family friendly sports bar with 40TVs, 24 on Tap, Wine/Spirts. Game room, USB/power outlets to charge your devices. Pet Friendly outdoor seating.
Daily Food Specials, Happy Hour 11a-6p Mon-Fri.

WingDingers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coyote Ugly PCB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston