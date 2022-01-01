Go
Lotus Chinese

Lotus Chinese offers Northern-style, housemade soup dumplings and dumplings with traditional and creative dipping sauces, wok fried rice, lo mein noodles, and more classic American Chinese favorites.

NOODLES

11501 Rock Rose #152 • $$

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Dumplings (6)$4.49
Ground angus beef and cheese filled dumplings served with our house special sauce.
CHICKEN & Broccoli$9.99
Orange CHICKEN$9.99
Pork & Cabbage Dumpling (6)$8.99
Pork & Cabbage Combo (5)$10.99
S+S Sesame CHICKEN$9.99
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$3.99
Egg and Scallion Fried Rice$8.99
Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle$9.99
Vegetable Spring Rolls (3)$4.29
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11501 Rock Rose #152

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
