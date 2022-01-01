Lou Lou Food & Drink

Go
PIZZA

108 Sears Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)

Popular Items

Pasta Carbonara$18.00
Chicken, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green onions and bacon in a Parmesan cream sauce over linguini
Wild Bills Famous Cajun Cheese$9.00
Served with our house-made bread sticks
Chef Clay's Famous Gumbo$16.00
Traditional style New Orleans gumbo. Smoked chicken, spicy Cajun sausage, shrimp and crawfish over rice
The Lou Chicago Deep Dish Pizza (Pick Three Toppings)$30.00
A Chicago style double deep dish pizza loaded w/ cheese and three toppings of your choice. Bring a fork! (Please call an hour in advance for this cook time)
Chicken Wings$9.50
Seven roasted chicken wings tossed in a spicy hot sauce or creamy Sriracha and served with bleu cheese dressing or Dan O’s Ranch
Hummus Trio$9.00
Our traditional house-made hummus paired with two daily specialty flavors served with pita bread or veggies. Please ask your server about today’s creative selections
Linguini & Meatballs$18.00
Our homemade marinara sauce with our famous meatballs, topped with Parmesan cheese
Classic Wedge$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, roma tomatoes and red onion, topped with our world-famous bleu cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles
Seasonal Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, pepitos, golden raisins, blue cheese crumbles, Granny Smith apples and molasses vinaigrette
108 Sears Ave

Louisville KY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
