Lou & Mo’s Sandwich Shoppe

Lou & Mo's is a family owned and operated fast casual Restaurant located right in the heart of central Connecticut! Our focus is on high quality, hand crafted food, warm and friendly service with a relaxed casual atmosphere and full service approach!
Come in and enjoy!

196 Berlin Turnpike

Popular Items

"In Da Club" Turkey Sand$9.79
Roasted Turkey Breast| Smoked Applewood Bacon| Avocado| on sliced Italian Bread
Philly Steak$11.89
Ribeye Steak| Provolone| Sauteed Veggies
Deviled Egg Salad Sand$7.29
Our Deviled Egg salad Mix| on White or Multigrain Bread
House Made Potato Chips$1.79
House Made Fresh Daily
Buffalo Chic & Melt$10.29
Hand Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken| Cheese| Ranch| on Grilled Sourdough
Italian$11.49
Capicola| Salami| Pepperoni| on Traditonal Water Loaf
Gram's B.L.T$8.79
Applwood smoked Bacon| Lettuce| Tomato
French Fries$3.79
Shoestring
Veggie Melt- Vegetarian$9.79
Roasted Veggies| Hummus| on Grilled Italian Bread
Steak Bomb$10.29
Shaved Ribeye Steak| Roasted peppers| Cheddar cheese| on Grilled Italian Bread
Location

196 Berlin Turnpike

Berlin CT

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
