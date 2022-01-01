Go
LouCas Restaurant

9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Croutons and the Classic Dressing of Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Anchovies and Special Seasonings
Chicken Marsala$24.00
Breast of Chicken Sauteed with Marsala Wine, Mushrooms, and Demiglace
Lingini White Clam Sauce$24.00
Baby Clams sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine and Fresh Basil, Served over Linguini Pasta
Penne alla Vodka$22.00
Quill shaped Pasta in a Pink Vodka Sauce of Cream, Parmesan Cheese, a Touch of Tomato and Fresh Basil.
Rock Shrimp Arribiatta (Appetizer)$15.00
Fresh Florda Rock Shrimp Sauteed in Scampi Sauce with a Touch or Crushed Red Pepper, Garnished with Diced Tomato and Chives
Mango Calamari$14.00
Crispy calamari tossed with a mango chili sauce. Garnished with tomatoes and chives
Fried Calamari$14.50
Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
New York Cheesecake$9.00
House Salad$5.50
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Olive, Cucumber and Onion
Location

EDISON NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
