Loud American Roadhouse
Home of the Legendary Steak Tips, the Loud American Roadhouse is the premier eatery and live concert venue in the greater Sturgis area. #getloud
1305 MAIN ST
Popular Items
Location
1305 MAIN ST
Sturgis SD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Emma's Ice Cream Emporium LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Bullock Hotel & Casino
Come in and enjoy!
Hickok's Hotel and Suites
Come in and enjoy!
The Stampmill Restaurant, Saloon and Victorian Suites
Homestyle food in historic downtown Lead, S.D.!