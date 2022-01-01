Go
Loud American Roadhouse

Home of the Legendary Steak Tips, the Loud American Roadhouse is the premier eatery and live concert venue in the greater Sturgis area. #getloud

1305 MAIN ST

Popular Items

Tips & Chips$15.00
A lunch-sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips with seasoned fries. Substitute Walleye Tips +2
Legendary Steak Tip Dinner$19.00
A generous portion of our Legendary Steak Tips, Garlic Bacon Herb Green Beans and Smash Browns (our Ultimate Tater Tots smashed and fried to a golden brown). Substitute Walleye Tips +2
Loud Burger$14.00
Angus ground beef topped with pepper jack, hickorysmoked bacon, grilled jalapeños, and onions
Side of Fries$2.00
Tip the Scales$24.00
One pound of Legendary Steak Tips without the extras. Great for sharing
Boneless Wings$12.00
Get ‘em traditional or boneless in mild, medium or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Side Salad$5.00
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese
Crunchy Chicken Wrap$11.00
Crunchy chicken and bacon with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, pico de gallo, and our house ranch dressing served with your choice of side
Bacon 'n Egger Burger$14.00
Angus ground beef topped with a fried egg, bacon, and American cheese
Location

Sturgis SD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

