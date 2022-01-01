Loudonville restaurants you'll love
More about Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe
Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe
211 W. Main St., Loudonville
|Popular items
|Frappe
|$5.50
A blended frozen drink with a double-shot of espresso and milk, plus a flavor if desired.
|Latte
|$4.50
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and 10 ounces of steamed or cold milk, plus a flavor if desired.
|White/Dark Choc Mocha
|$5.00
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso, 10 ounces of steamed or cold milk, and your choice of dark chocolate or white chocolate flavoring.
More about Ugly Bunny Winery
Ugly Bunny Winery
16104 State Route 39, Loudonville
|Popular items
|White Rabbit
|Down The Rabbit Hole
|Meatball Pizza
|$14.00
More about Black Fork Bistro
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Black Fork Bistro
153 W Main St, Loudonville
|Popular items
|Classic
|$14.00
topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheddar cheese
|Hangover
|$16.00
topped with hash browns, crumbled bacon, fried egg, american cheese, and ketchup
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese, and ranch on a ciabatta roll