Cheesecake in Loudonville
Loudonville restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe - 211 W. Main St.
Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe - 211 W. Main St.
211 W. Main St., Loudonville
|Berry Cheesecake Iced Latte
|$6.00
Iced cheesecake latte with berry cold foam
More about Black Fork Bistro
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Black Fork Bistro
153 W Main St, Loudonville
|Lemon drop cheesecake
|$9.00
|Cheesecake Trio
|$14.00
three slices of new york cheesecake topped with berry sauce, caramel, and white chocolate, plus whipped cream
|Cheesecake Soufflé
|$10.00
cheesecake soufflé, topped with fresh berries, raspberry puree and whipped cream