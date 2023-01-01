Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Loudonville

Loudonville restaurants
Loudonville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe image

 

Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe - 211 W. Main St.

211 W. Main St., Loudonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry Cheesecake Iced Latte$6.00
Iced cheesecake latte with berry cold foam
Black Fork Bistro image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Black Fork Bistro

153 W Main St, Loudonville

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon drop cheesecake$9.00
Cheesecake Trio$14.00
three slices of new york cheesecake topped with berry sauce, caramel, and white chocolate, plus whipped cream
Cheesecake Soufflé$10.00
cheesecake soufflé, topped with fresh berries, raspberry puree and whipped cream
