Louie's Cafe

Serving Baton Rouge from the shadow of LSU's Campanile for 80 years and counting. Bring your appetite and enjoy this vibrant community we share.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3322 Lake Street • $

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)

Popular Items

COMBO #3$9.00
Two eggs to order/short stack, waffle, or french toast/bacon, links, patty, or ham
LOADED HASHBROWNS$11.00
Hashbrowns with your choice of cheese plus any combination or four or more toppings
JUICE$3.50
COMBO #2$8.00
Two eggs to order/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel
COMBO #1$10.00
Two eggs to order/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel/bacon, links, patty, or ham
HASHBROWNS$5.00
Cubed & chunky potatoes grilled to perfection with onions and cajun seasoning
SOFT DRINKS$2.50
EGG$1.50
First thing's first
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS$14.00
Three eggs to order/5oz. beef fritter & white sausage gravy/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel
HASHBROWNS & CHEESE PLUS$7.00
Choose one, two, or three additional toppings for $1 each
Casual
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

3322 Lake Street

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
