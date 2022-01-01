Go
Louie's Craft BBQ

If you know anything about Austin, it doesn’t have any shortage of bbq joints, food trucks, and trailers. Hence, why we went 10 minutes south to Buda (not Buddha), Texas, where our desire to serve mouthwatering perfection and never cut corners quickly has set us apart from the crowd. It’s all about simplicity. All-natural meats smoked low and slow, & sides made fresh daily.
Our mission is to create food that stirs the soul and brings friends & families together, creating long-lasting memories. Our goal is to become the best fast-casual, family-friendly barbecue joint in the country. We have an entire team of professionals dedicated to making your visit the best it can possibly be.
As we grow, these three things will never change: Louie’s Craft BBQ will never be a place for shortcuts, always strive to be the best at our craft, and treat you like our family. It’s that simple!

122 North Main Street

Popular Items

Corn Salsa
Our corn salsa is the queen of the sides and a fan favorite! Mixed with jalapeño, red onion, chili powder, and lime juice!
Mac-N-Cheese
Our most popular side to date. This isn't your typical macaroni, we use cavatappi noodles drowning in creamy queso blanco cheese melted to perfection.
Brisket
Our natural brisket is “NEVER, EVER" given added hormones or antibiotics. It has finely textured marbling, big beef flavor, and is bred right here in Texas from Hartley Ranch.
Chips & Queso
Distinctly paler in color compared to many of the other queso’s in town. Made with queso blanco cheese, blended with our all-purpose rub and melted to perfection. Once only available as a special but now available every day due to the high demand of cheese drinkers here in Central Texas.
Brisket Sandwich$13.50
½ lb of our famous brisket served on a toasted homemade sourdough bun piled high with our slaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.
Housemade Sausages
All of our sausages are ground & made in-house daily. Both the original house blend and texas cheesesteak are all-beef sausages. Our smoked maple is a pork sausage just like the little breakfast Vermont maple syrup links you would eat as a kid, just much BIGGER!
Homemade Beef Tallow Tortilla$0.50
Sliced Brisket Taco$6.95
¼ lb of our sliced brisket served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.
Pork Ribs (Weekends Only)
Juicy tender spare ribs seasoned with our all purpose rub & glazed with a homemade honey BBQ sauce.
Location

Buda TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
