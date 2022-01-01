Go
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

Home of Our Made-From-Scratch Fusion Food!
Fusion is a blend of cultures. We have blended the best of Mexico, America, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and even a little Italian, to make the best food you will ever taste. Come on in and taste this blend of dishes made by our own chef.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4453 Cemetery Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)

Popular Items

Ropa Vieja$17.00
Fried Plantains$9.00
Mofongo Chicken$15.00
Beef Brisket Burrito$13.50
Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Cajun Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Jambalaya$18.00
Fish Tacos$14.00
Fam Shrimp Quesa$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4453 Cemetery Rd

Hilliard OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
