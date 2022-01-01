Go
1 - Louie's On Main

Serving the community of Garden Grove since 1953!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

12942 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (431 reviews)

Popular Items

Argonaut Burger$13.00
Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and 1000 Island dressing on a Toasted Bun.
Note: Louie's donates $1 to Garden Grove High School for every "Argo" Burger sold.
Basil Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Basil Aioli on Parmesan Sourdough Bread.
B.L.A.T.$12.00
Bacon. Lettuce. Avocado. Tomato. Served with Garlic Aioli on Toasted Wheat.
Southwest Wrap$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Homemade BBQ Ranch Dressing wrapped in a large Flour Tortilla.
Cubano Sandwich$13.00
Pulled Pork and Black Forest Ham with Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Pickles and Honey Mustard dressing on a Pressed Roll.
Cali Burrito$15.00
Marinated Steak, Cheddar Cheese, French Fries, Guacamole with Sour Cream and Salsa Verde wrapped in a large Flour Tortilla.
Patty Melt$11.00
Grilled Onion and American Cheese on Marbled Rye.
Mushroom Swiss$14.00
Sautéed Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli on Toasted Brioche
Kid's Chicken Nuggets & Fries$6.00
Chicken Nuggets and French Fries, kids size portion with your choice of an Apple Juice Box or Chocolate milk. Comes with a side of French Fries and an Ice Cream Cup.
Sombrero Burger$13.00
Grilled Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Aioli on a Toasted Bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12942 Main St

Garden Grove CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
