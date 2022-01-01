1 - Louie's On Main
Serving the community of Garden Grove since 1953!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
12942 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12942 Main St
Garden Grove CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wharf
Come in and enjoy!
Phoenix Food Boutique
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Garden Grove community since 2015. Welcome!
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA
Come in and enjoy!
Summerfield Tea Bar
Come in and enjoy!