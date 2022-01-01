Go
Louie's By The Bay

2801 W Coast Highway

Popular Items

Meatballs To Go$14.00
Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Grilled Bread
Side Creamed Corn To Go
Lobster Ravioli To Go$42.00
with a red wine demi glace
Caesar Salad To Go$14.00
Romaine, Brioche Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Boquerones
Filet To Go$49.00
Linguini Vongole To Go$28.00
Pork Sausage Ragu, Salt Cod, Salami Picante, di Napoli Tomato
Filet Tartare To Go$22.00
Braised Short Ribs To Go$40.00
Honey wine reduction, swiss chard, crispy pancetta, and mashed potatoes
Side French Fries To Go
w/ Garlic Oil & Herb Salt
Cacio e Pepe To Go$26.00
Angel Hair Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper
Location

Newport Beach CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
