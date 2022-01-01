Go
Toast

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

8473 Cooper Creek Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Spreads$7.00
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
Classic Gyro Pita$9.50
Hand-carved blend of beef & lamb
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.50
All natural grilled chicken breast
Extra Tzatziki$0.75
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Tampa Cuban$9.50
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
Spanakopita$8.50
Two phyllo triangles with spinach, feta and scallions, served with tzatziki
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Chicken Avgolemono Soup
Greek “Chicken soup for the soul”, finished with an egg and lemon liaison.
Pita Platter$14.00
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8473 Cooper Creek Blvd

Bradenton FL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Apollonia Grill

No reviews yet

Proudly serving Award Winning Mediterranean Cuisine, with Classic and Modern takes on recipes. Complimented with Great Selection of Wine, Beer and Hand Crafted Cocktails, with Friendly Service in a Casual and Elegant Setting. Visit our two locations at University Town Center and Sarasota Landings.
Taste the Mediterranean!

Poppo's Taqueria University

No reviews yet

No Compromise. #LoveShared

Remy's On Main - Lakewood Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bourbon and Bones

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston