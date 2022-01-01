Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd
Bradenton FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Apollonia Grill
Proudly serving Award Winning Mediterranean Cuisine, with Classic and Modern takes on recipes. Complimented with Great Selection of Wine, Beer and Hand Crafted Cocktails, with Friendly Service in a Casual and Elegant Setting. Visit our two locations at University Town Center and Sarasota Landings.
Taste the Mediterranean!
Poppo's Taqueria University
No Compromise. #LoveShared
Remy's On Main - Lakewood Ranch
Come in and enjoy!
Bourbon and Bones
Come on in and enjoy!