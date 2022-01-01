Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Louisa restaurants you'll love

Louisa restaurants
  • Louisa

Louisa's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Must-try Louisa restaurants

Obrigado image

 

Obrigado

109 W Main Street, Louisa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Platter$17.00
House made falafel, tzatziki, dolmas, greek salad, tzatziki & flat bread
The Greek$13.95
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, olives, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
The Sunny South$13.95
Crisp romaine, bacon, egg, tomatoes, scallions & toasted pecans, Honey-Dijon dressing
More about Obrigado
Restaurant banner

 

From the Farm Food Truck - 1100 E. Jack Jouett Road

1100 E. Jack Jouett Road, Louisa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about From the Farm Food Truck - 1100 E. Jack Jouett Road
BG pic

 

King's All-American

209 W Main St, Louisa

Avg 3.5 (12 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about King's All-American
