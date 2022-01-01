Louisburg Junction
Come on in and enjoy!
SALADS
2061 Louisburg Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2061 Louisburg Rd
Cuba City WI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
PJ's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
3 Mile House Supper 'Club
Family owned Supper Club. Thanks for supporting local!
Nicks Cafe
Best Breakfast in Grant County!
Pete's Thai Kitchen
Inspired stir fry, curry, noodles, fried rice and more. Experience your own epic Thai food journey!