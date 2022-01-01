Go
Popular Items

Single Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
Avocado$4.00
Hippie Hash$12.00
squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, feta, fried potatoes, two eggs your way
Country Ham$5.00
Burrito$13.00
fried potatoes, eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar, caramelized onion, peppers, flour tortilla | smothered in sausage gravy
Fresh Fruit$5.00
Short Stack$11.00
three buttermilk pancakes | add fresh berries or chocolate chips +2
Fieldhouse Fill-Up$13.00
two eggs your way, fried potatoes, toast, choice of bacon or sausage links
*Kids Mini Fill-Up$7.00
scrambled egg, potatoes, choice of bacon or sausage
Location

2205 SW I Street

Bentonville AR

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
