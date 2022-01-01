Go
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

PIZZA

232 N Larchmont • $$

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.99
Louise’s original tomato sauce and Nonna’s meatballs
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta, cream, butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Pappardelle & Italian Sausage$19.99
Spicy sausage, plum tomatoes, garlic, herbs, Bolognese, cream
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.99
Rigatoni tossed in a slow simmered ragu of fresh sirloin and pork, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs, and red wine
Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Traditional breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, and mozzarella, served with linguine Alfredo
Louise's Chop$16.99
Roma tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, garbanzo beans, mozzarella, crispy onion, pepperoncini, house vinaigrette
Penne Pasta$15.99
Penne pasta: Arrabiata (spicy), Marinara or Pomodoro
Antipasto Chop$19.99
Our Louise’s Chop Salad with Genoa salami, pepperoni, and provolone
Caesar Salad$16.99
Parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar* dressing
Chicken Piccata$21.99
Lemon, butter, capers, shallots, and chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

232 N Larchmont

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
