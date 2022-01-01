Go
Toast
  • /
  • Joliet
  • /
  • Louis' Family Restaurant

Louis' Family Restaurant

Best Breakfast in Town!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1001 West Jefferson Street • $

Avg 4.6 (3058 reviews)

Popular Items

Gypsy Skillet$10.45
Choice of 13 different meat options.
A skillet full of hashbrowns, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style).
Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
Chicken & Waffles$9.95
3 Piece Chicken Tenders and a Belgium Waffle
Grits$2.25
Steak and Eggs$18.95
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy with Two Eggs on Top$7.95
2 biscuits cut in half to make 4 slices.
Served with 2 eggs on top.
Side of Hashbrowns$2.50
Louie's Breakfast$5.95
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Pancake Club$9.95
Buttermilk Pancakes (4)$6.75
Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans
House Crepes$9.95
Delicious crepes filled with pecans, strawberries, and bananas.
Comes with 3 piece crepes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1001 West Jefferson Street

Joliet IL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

El Burrito Loco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!! Thank you!

Home Cut Donuts

No reviews yet

Joliet's Favorite Since 1966

Syl's Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston